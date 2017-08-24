People protest against setting up of army camps in Shopian

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, locals of Nagbal area of Shopian district staged a protest demonstration against the setting up of one after another army camp in the area.

India army has set up another camp at Dachoo in Nagbal area, barely a kilometer away from the existing garrison at Dobipora in the district.

Earlier, three newly garrisons were set up by the Indian army at three different villages of the district.

Locals from Dachoo protested the setting up of the camp near their village and pelted stones on the troops. “They recently built a camp in Dobipora village which is one kilometre away from village and now they set up another which depicts frustration of forces,” a local resident said.—KMS