People protest as power outages continue during high temperature

Staff reporter

Protesters in Karachi set tyres ablaze on Tuesday after power cuts disrupted another Sehri during the holy month of Ramazan, police said, a day after two protesters were shot dead in Peshawar during a similar protest.

Protests erupted after electricity was cut during the pre-dawn feast. Some protesters tried to attack and set fire to an office of the K-Electric (KE), said police officer Khadim Ali.

A transmission line had tripped due to high humidity, KE claimed, adding that the load shedding would persist for two to three weeks more. It is now back to eight to 10 hours a day in some parts of Karachi.

On Monday, two demonstrators were killed in another protest against electricity shortages in Peshawar, reportedly when police fired to disperse crowds.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has held K-Electric (KE) responsible for the sufferings of people in Karachi and criticised distribution companies for depriving people of electricity in this sizzling weather.

He was talking to journalists after inaugurating Paediatric Emergency Room established by Child Life Foundation at Sindh Government Hospital Korangi-5.

He said K-Electric has not only failed to upgrade its system but has done a little to include more electricity in its system.