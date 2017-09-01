People who meet Shabir summoned by ED: Family

Srinagar

The family of senior resistance leader Shabir Ahmad Shah on Wednesday alleged harassment by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on one and another pretext.

Shah, chief of the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), is undergoing detention in New Delhi after his arrest in Srinagar in July. He is being interrogated by the ED for alleged money laundering.

“The ED has once again sent me a notice to appear before it,” said Dr Bilquees, Shah’s wife. “It is the second notice within a month.” She said the ED had issued her a notice when she met Shah in New Delhi on August 5 at the ED office.

“At that time, I was questioned for five hours and was asked to reappear before the ED on the 11th of this month with a written declaration,” Bilquees informed.

“On August 12, when I went to the ED office, I was told to return two days later as the lady officer [in the case] was absent,” she said and added, “This dilly-dallying tactic was repeated when I was asked to return on the 17th after I reached the ED office on the 14th.” Bilquees, a mother of two, has been stationed in New Delhi following her husband’s arrest. Shah is a diabetic and suffers from other ailments as well.

“On the 17th,” she said, “I had all documents with me that the ED had asked me for, but when I told the officer concerned to take the records, he refused with a smiling face saying ‘Madam, what should I tell you now’.”

Bilquees is a medical officer in the J&K health department and is currently on leave from her duties. In the meantime, a sister of Bilquees died in Baderwah on August 15.—KR