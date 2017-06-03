People hold ireful anti-India demonstrations in IOK

Shutdown in Sopore, Tral, Bhaderwah against killings

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, people staged forceful anti-India demonstrations, today, to protest against the recent killing of Hizbul Mujahideen top commander, Sabzar Ahmed Butt, and other Kashmiri youth by Indian troops. Indian forces’ personnel used brute force to break up the demonstrations, injuring several people.

People took to the streets in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Sopore, Baramulla, Bandipora, Pulwama, Tral, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Trehgam, Kupwara and other areas. They raised high-pitched pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans.

They also waved Pakistani flags at various places. Severe clashes between the protesters and police personnel were witnessed after Indian police resorted to teargas shelling in different areas. Many people sustained injuries in the police actions.

The puppet authorities continued to place Hurriyet leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt, Ayaz Akbar, Muhammad Ashraf Laya and Shahid-ul-Islam under house arrest, today, to prevent them from leading the demonstrations. They were not even allowed to offer Juma prayers.

Meanwhile, life remained affected for the second consecutive day, today, in Sopore town and adjoining areas due to strike against the killing of two youth, Basharat Ahmad Sheikh and Aijaz Ahmad Mir, by Indian forces, yesterday. Complete strike continued in Tral town on the seventh day to mourn the martyrdom of Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Sabzar Ahmad Butt, and other martyrs. Total shutdown was also observed in Bhadarwah district of Jammu region against the killings in the Kashmir Valley.

Hurriyet leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Zamruda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Bahenji, Agha Syed Yasoob, Muhammad Iqbal Mir and Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in their separate statements paid glowing tributes to Basharat Ahmad Sheikh, Aijaz Ahmad Mir and other martyrs. They said that India could not suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement through killings, arrests, intimidations and other brutal tactics and Kashmiri people would take the mission of their martyrs to its logical conclusion at all costs.

Shabbir Shah also talked to the family members of the martyred youth over phone and expressed solidarity with them.

Internet services continued to remain suspended in the Kashmir Valley.

On the other hand, the All Parties Hurriyet Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained resistance leaders languishing in different jails.

It said that woman leader, Aasiya Andrabi, was suffering from multiple ailments and lodging her in extreme temperatures in Amphala Jail in Jammu would prove detrimental to her health. It said that the puppet administration would be responsible if anything untoward happened to the ailing woman leader.—KMS