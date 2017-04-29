People hold forceful anti-India demos

Shutdown in Kupwara against killing of civilian

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, people held forceful demonstrations, today, against the stepped up Indian state terrorism in the territory. Many persons were injured due to the use of brute force on the protesters by Indian police and troops.

People took to the streets in Srinagar, Badgam, Sopore, Baramulla, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Kupwara, Bandipore and other areas. They shouted high-pitched pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. They also waved Pakistani flags at various places. Intense clashes between the protesters and Indian police were witnessed in many areas after police personnel fired teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators. Several protesters were injured in the police actions. Anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans appeared on the wall of a private school in Brahman Mohallah in Kishtwar. The school is located in a high security zone and is hardly a few hundred meters away from Gudhali Chowk Police Post and a bunker of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Kupwara district, today, against the killing of a civilian, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, by Indian forces at Panzgam, yesterday. The puppet authorities imposed restrictions in different areas of the district to prevent people from staging protests against the killing. Hurriyet leaders and organizations strongly condemned the cold-blooded murder of Muhammad Yousuf Butt.

The authorities booked Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, under black law, Public Safety Act. Indian police had raided the residence of Aasiya Andrabi at Soura in Srinagar on Wednesday night and arrested her along with another party leader, Fahmeeda Sofi.

Hurriyet leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, addressing Juma congregation at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and Qazi Ahmed Yasir, addressing public gatherings in Badgam and Islamabad said that the spontaneous student protests and agitation across the Valley clearly showed that every segment of the Kashmiri society was actively associated with the ongoing freedom struggle.

Hurriyet leaders including Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Bilal Siddiqui, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and Hakeem Abdul Rasheed addressing a public rally in Chee area of Islamabad and Mukhtar Ahmed Waza in Tral urged India to shun its obduracy over the Kashmir dispute and settle it in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, and Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir in their statements said that the ban on Internet services in the occupied territory was another act of state terrorism and a ploy to cover up the atrocities of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.—KMS