People happy at reduction in petrol prices

Staff Reporter

People here on Thursday expressed their pleasure at reduction in petroleum products prices, saying it would help reduce prices of other products and goods.

Sajid Malik, a local while talking to this scribe, said that the government decision to reduce petroleum products prices will reduce prices of other commodities and provide relief to people.

Arshad Ali, a shopkeeper at the Hall Road, termed it a good gesture on the part of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government before the passage of the budget bill. He said the news brought great relief to the people in the holy month of Ramazan. He said that petroleum products prices always affect prices of other goods.

Shahid Abbas, a senior officer in the Education Department, said that it was a gift from the government before pssage of the budget by the parliament.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N government was taking several steps for the welfare of the people and the budget would also provide relief especially to the salaried class in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs 1.20 per litre.