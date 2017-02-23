People, govt united against terrorism: Marriyum

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the people and Government of Pakistan stand united against the scourge of terrorism.

Talking to media in Islamabad after the blast in Lahore, the Minister said the terrorists will be given a death blow by the operation Raad ul Fasaad that will continue till the complete elimination of the terrorists. She said the security forces and law enforcement agencies of the country are rendering dauntless services to safeguard the country. The minister said the government is fully committed to ensure peace and security of the country. She urged the media to show responsibility and cautiously report the incidents of terrorism.—INP