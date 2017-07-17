People give mandate of public service to PML-N: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said on Sunday that our sensible public had always remained indifferent to long marches, sit-ins and protests and demonstrated that they only wanted development of their country.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PML-N office-bearers here.

People of Pakistan have given the mandate of public service to the PML-N, and its politics were based on people’s advancement and prosperity. However, those who were pushing the nation in the backward direction with their negative politics did not want end to extremism, poverty, unemployment and darkness in the country, he added.

He said that the head of sit-ins was being rejected by the public at every front.

The chief minister said that public service was not a cup of tea for those whose politics revolve around lies and negative tactics for impeachment of the government. These political elements should keep this in mind that they could not hold the nation hostage through their non-democratic practices.

A politician who is also expert of arraignment has broken all records of lies and these malignant elements are risking the destiny of the country for their lust for power, he added.

He said that history and nation would never ever forgive those responsible for creating chaos, restlessness and confrontation in the country.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N had served the people whole-heartedly, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said that corruption of former rulers, who plundered national resources ruthlessly, had left the country in crises, and when the PML-N came to power, the country had been pushed into darkness due to long hours of load-shedding.

Pillage by the corrupt mafia and nepotism had pushed the national institutions towards the brink of disaster, he added. He said that the nation was well aware of those who had got their loans waived off, and also looted billions from the national exchequer.

He said that the sit-in trend-setters used every negative tactic to damage the national economy and through their lockdowns, sit-ins and protests they damaged the development plans of the incumbent government.

The chief minister said that the PML-N government had taken revolutionary measures to change the fate of masses and provide them with the basic facilities. He said that Pakistan was moving forward but some elements wanted to take it away from the road to progress. They could not see Pakistan developing and making progress.

However, he added, the PML-N government was there to assure people that the strategy of preferring personal interests over national interests would not thrive and Pakistan would continue to move forward.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had selflessly served the people during the past four years and steered Pakistan out of darkness and put it on the road to progress and prosperity. Under the dynamic leadership of PM Nawaz Sharif, we would accomplish all our goals of development and the journey of public service would continue, he added.