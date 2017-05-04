People express solidarity with oppressed IOK brethren

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

All segments of the civil society around Azad Jammu & Kashmir Wednesday observed the Day of Solidarity with the pellet-guns stricken freedom loving youth including students, besides other Kashmiri brethren suffering the history’s worst atrocities at the hands of the occupational forces in the Indian-held Kashmir valley.

Call for observing the Solidarity Day was given by Prime Minister Farooq Haider to express complete solidarity and reiterate full support to their brethren of (IoK) most particularly the youth including both boys and girls students for continuing their indigenous struggle for freedom of the motherland from the 70 years old Indian occupation so far, despite the increased Indian state terrorism.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan led the Solidarity Day rally from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk in the capital town Wednesday. They rally passed through various city streets amidst full throat slogans against the Indian barbarism against innocent civilians including the students in the bleeding vale of occupied Kashmir.

Similar rallies and processions by people from all walks of life in small and major towns of all ten districts of AJK including the state capital were the hallmark of the day. Speakers representing all walks of life including social and political activists would highlight importance of the Solidarity Day with the freedom-loving brethren of occupied Jammu & Kashmir besides to apprise the world of the ongoing reign of state terrorism and violence unleashed by Indian occupational forces against the innocent Kashmiris in her (New Delhi) continued abortive attempts to suppress their voice for freedom.

In Mirpur, major rally to observe the day was taken out from District Courts premises Wednesday morning under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of all segments of the civil society including social and political activists, traders, students, teachers, lawyers, journalists and the city elite.

Member of AJK Legislative Assembly from treasury (PML-N) benches and ex minister Ch. Rukhsar Ahmed, Commissioner Mirpur division Zaffar Mahmood Khan, Chairman National Events Organising Committee and DC Ansar Yaqoob, Vice Chairmen Raja Farooq Akram and Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb, Secretary General of the Committee Altaf Hamid Rao, President District Bar Association Ch. Shabir Shareef Advocate, President JI AJK Bashir Shagoo and Muhammad Ayub Muslim, Presidents of their respective factions of Markazi Anjuman e Tajran including Ch. Mahmood Ahmed, Sohail Shujah Mujahid, Raja Khalid Mahmood,—Email