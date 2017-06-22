People demand road construction

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

Main road of Dhom Shogor at Drosh valley some 50 KM from here was damaged by flood in 2015 but unfortunately the road has not been restored. Prominent social worker and secretary information of PPP Akmal Bhutto told this scribe that road was washed away by tremendous flood in 2015.

A retaining wall was constructed by Communication and Works (C & W) department but the road filling were left incomplete. Residents of the area demanded of the provincial government for early construction of Dhoom shogor road to redress their problems.