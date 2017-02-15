People being killed in blasts but Interior Ministry not ready to take steps: SC observes

Islamabad

Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday, has observed that suicide attacker involved in Lahore bomb blast belongs to same proscribed organization which was identified by Quetta Commission Report, adding that people are being killed in blast but Interior Ministry not ready to take steps.

Three-member SC bench comprising Justice Dost Muhammad Khan, Justice Maqbool Baqir and Justice Qazi Faez Issa during the hearing of appeal moved by two convicts Ghulam Sakhi and Rehmat Ali alias Baba, observed state does not bother to hold proper investigation but after any observation of the court state becomes anxious.

The bench was hearing appeal of both accused who were involved in two bomb blast on same day at Railway Station Lahore and Badami Bagh Bus Stand on 05 July 1987. 10 people were killed and 40 others injured in attack at Railway station but no death was reported in Bus Stand blast.

Javed Aziz Sindhu advocated the counsel for both culprits showing the record informed the court that both Ghulam Sakhi and Rehmat Ali alias Baba, were involved in bus stand blast but not in Railway Station blast.

Both have been awarded death sentence in Railway station blast and life imprisonment has been awarded in bus stand blast, counsel said but main accused namely Ziarat Gull and Saidur Rehman had been declared absconders.

Justice Dost Muhammad Khan said that if court converts the death sentence into life imprisonment than they would be released by today because they had been arrested since 1988. Court has to examine the facts in case because it is unfortunate that statements of the accused had been recorded before magistrate in Peshawar although incident had been occurred in Lahore, he said.

Justice Dost Muhammad Khan further remarked that terrorists and criminals reach at every target except few places they remain fail to reach, adding that main issue is funding to the banned organistaions but all agencies and law enforcement agencies have failed to block the funding to proscribed organizations. The cultivation of poppy crop is the main source of income and 80 percent of poppy being produced in border area, Justice Dost said adding that no practical step being taken for Afghan border management to stop the criminals from entering into the country. Just border management being discussed and we hear that, he added.

Justice Qazi Faez Esaa remarked that state does not bother to hold proper investigation in such kind of issued but after any observation of the court state becomes anxious. He further said suicide attacker involved in Lahore bomb blast belong to same proscribed organization which was identified by me (Quetta Commission report), adding that people are being killed in blast but Interior Ministry not ready to take steps.

SC had formed one member judicial commission headed by Justice Issa, who had presented a detailed report in SC after inquiry into Quetta incident that killed more than 70 people in provincial capital’s hospital. —SABAH