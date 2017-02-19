People asked to vacate Pak-Afghan border areas in KA

Brothers of Lahore attack’s facilitator picked up from Bajaur Agency

Political administration of Khyber Agency has directed the dwellers of Pak-Afghan border areas to migrate to safe places with immediate effect, said officials.

The directions were issued to the people living in Sheenphokh and Samsay areas of Khyber Agency.

“Exodus is underway as the security forces have already launched operation in the area,” officials told media.

Earlier on Friday night, the army had reportedly targeted a training camp of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar — the banned terror outfit which claimed responsibility for the Feb 13 suicide bombing in Lahore and the Feb 15 suicide attack on the headquarters of the Mohmand Agency’s political administration.

The camp was located near the Pak-Afghan border in areas adjacent to Mohmand and Khyber Agency, and was reportedly overseen by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar’s deputy commander, Adil Bacha.

Militant casualties were reported in the action but there was no confirmation of the actual number.

Meanwhile, security forces on Saturday took into custody two brothers of Anwaarul Haq, the alleged facilitator of the Feb 13 suicide bombing in Lahore, from their residence in Bajaur Agency of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), security sources said.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had announced Haq’s arrest in a press conference on Friday evening. The suspect’s confessional statement was also aired during the briefing.

Acting on information provided by intelligence agencies, security personnel on Saturday raided Haq’s house in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur Agency, security sources said.

Haq’s two brothers Khalilullah and Hameedullah were taken into custody during the raid.

Several others were nabbed from the area during the operation and shifted to an unknown location for interrogation, the sources added.

As the security forces continued ruthless action aging the militants across the country, the forces gunned down as many as twenty alleged terrorists in Saturday areas bordering Khyber agency and DI Khan during a the last twenty four hours.

It may be recalled that the security forces had swung into action against the terrorists all over the country after four provinces of the country were hit by the deadly bomb blasts in less than a week time leaving well over hundred innocent people including women, children and many security personals dead more than three hundred sustained serious injuries.

While around ninety faithful were killed and 350 injured in Sehvan Sharif blast on Thursday and nine people mostly security personals were killed and two dozen including four judges were injured in Peshawar and Mohmand blasts on Wednesday, around 20 people including top police officials were also killed and fifty injured in Lahore blast on Tuesday.

On Friday alone the security forces, that have been on the hunt for militants, killed up to hundred militants in various operations in different parts of the country including Peshawar Karachi , Bannu and FATA as well as during strikes on the militants hideouts on inside Afghanistan closed to Pak-Afghan border.

The security forces kept pounding the hideouts of alleged terrorists on Pak Afghan border neat Khyber agency on Saturday using heavy artillery moving down around 15 trouble makers. A number of insurgents also sustained injuries and many of their hideouts destroyed.

The security force sources claimed to have targeted the militants’ hideouts in the Mohmand agency adjacent to Khyber Agency in Loe Shelmaan.

However, no details of the casualties on part of the insurgents could be ascertained. Reports said the forces destroyed many sanctuaries of the terrorists located on the Pak-Afghan border mostly belonging to Jamaat-ul-Ahraar a splinter group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“The Security forces also gunned down four alleged militants in retaliation after exchange of firing on Saturday early morning in D I Khan”. Sources and officials said adding the exchange of fire took place between alleged militants and security forces at Golachi road, in which four of the assailants were gunned down.

The security forces, reports said had raided the area in search of the suspected terrorists after receiving a tip regarding the presence of nefarious terrorists in the area. Security forces claimed that these terrorists were involved in conducting attacks in Pakistan and were also linked to foreign terrorist organizations.

The Chaman and Torkham border crossings have also been closed for all sort of movement after Sehwan Sharif blast.

The law enforcement agencies have also arrested around 200 hundred suspects in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday. These suspects were apprehended from Mardan, Swabi and Hangu those pprehended on Saturday include eight facilitators of terrorists, and four proclaimed offenders. Drugs, arms and ammunition were also recovered from them.

