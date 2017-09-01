People apprised about dengue symptoms, prevention

Peshawar

Pakistan’s leading cellular company, Mobilink, has launched awareness campaign to apprise people about symptoms of dengue virus and its preventive measures. The cellular company has started issuing SMS (Short Message Service) to its subscribers about preventive measures against dengue.

In messages, the mobile phone company advised people about reasons which provide breeding opportunity to mosquito causing dengue. “The dengue mosquito usually bites in early morning or at dusk (evening), so people should wear protective dresses especially at these times,” said a message received here on Thursday.

The company also advised its subscribers to forthwith consult doctor if in case they found symptoms of dengue including severe temperature, pain in eyes, back, muscles and joints, rashes on skin. People are also advised to not allow dumping of water, especially clean, at any place in their environ. Cover all the kitchen utensils, keep changing water in pet pots and properly dispose of solid waste because all these things provide breeding opportunity to dengue and cause its spread.

Meanwhile, people have appreciated the step taken by Mobilink and observed that it will help in containing spread of the disease which has caused widespread fear among masses. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sargodha Health Dr Nusrat Riaz has said the dengue virus can only be controlled with joint efforts of all departments and public awareness.

Talking to this scribe here on Thursday, he said people should adopt precautionary measures to eradicate dengue chances. He added that 205 teams had been completed surveillance of the dengue larva across the district and efforts were also underway to control mosquito.—APP