Pentagon: We appreciate use of Turkish air base

Pentagon

At the Pentagon, spokesman Peter Cook stressed the importance of the strategic airfield and said the U.S. is “very appreciative of the access” to Incirlik.

“We certainly will continue to have our conversations with Turkey and make that point clear,” he said. “It’s a valuable and important part of our operations and we certainly hope and expect that it will continue.”

Turkey has the right to shut down its strategic Incirlik Airbase in the southern coastal Adana province, the president’s spokesman Mrs. Ibrahim Kalin said Thursday.

“We always have this right. But as I said, first the conditions should be evaluated. We have the right to retrench as part of Turkey’s sovereign rights,” said Ibrahim Kalin, speaking on Turkish news channel Kanal 24.

Kalin’s words came as Turkey is questioning the role of U.S.-led coalition operations against ISIL in Syria.

He said Turkey has told U.S. officials it has not received sufficient support in its fight against ISIL and expects full support in its bid to drive ISIL terrorists out of Al-Bab, Syria.—Agencies