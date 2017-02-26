Pentagon says never termed Pakistan a threat to US

Observer Report

Washington

The United States Defence Ministry has contradicted a report carried by the Afghan and Pakistani media quoting US Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Joseph Dunford as saying that Pakistan may possibly be a threat to America.

It was reported in the local press that Gen Dunford while addressing a seminar in the US on Thursday talked about the threats. He said that the US was facing major threats and if they counted them, there would be five major threats to America and Pakistan might become the sixth one.

However, when the Afghan Service of the VOA contacted the office of General Dunford for comments, it termed the news report completely baseless and outrightly rejected it.

Pakistan and US relations are spread over seven decades and have seen many ups and downs; however Pakistan wants close and cordial relations with the United States of America.