Pensioners to be shifted on direct credit system

Peshawar

The Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and officials of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday agreed to convert all pensioners from BPS-1 to above on direct credit system (DCS) by June this year.

In a meeting between the two held here, it was agreed that pensioners from BPS-17 to above would be converted on DCS by March 31 while pensioners from BPS-1 to 16 will be converted on the system by June 30.

The NPB officials appreciated the suggestion of AGKP regarding conversion of pensioners on DCS and advised pensioners to contact their respective account offices and NBP branches so that their pension could be converted on DCS at earliest.

The NPB offcials appreciated AGKP regarding reconciliation of accounts and said that accountant general pays due attention in this regard.—APP