Pensioners demand increase at par with govt servants

City Reporter

Pensioners Tuesday demanded of government to give them relief as par with the government employees in the upcoming fiscal year 2017-18 helping them to live a respectable life at this old age.

“The government has announced merger of adhoc relief 2010 to the basic salaries of government servants and after that 10 percent raise in the new basic which becomes 13 to 14 percent”, said Secretary General, Senior Citizen Foundation (SCF) Islamabad.

Whereas, only 10 percent raise for pensioners is not justified as the old persons could not have other sources to generate income for bearing their expenses due to their deteriorating health, he told media.

He stated that inflation is also increasing which result in price hike but the responsibilities of the pensioners are same so it is difficult for senior citizens who served governments institutions for major part of their life.

Secretary SCF further sought that their another major demand is that the ratio of ‘Medical Allowance’ should also be increased proportionate with the pension increase so that they should easily bear expenses of their medication which is increasing with old age.

He informed that they have also forwarded a request repeatedly for last four to five years to Ministry of Finance that the ‘Family Pension’ given to the widow or the children of deceased government servants should be 100 percent rather than 75 percent.

A family lost its income resources after the death of bread earner and usually they did not have any other income resources so atleast the money, they are getting previously should be continued rather reducing, he explained.