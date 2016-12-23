Pending salaries of 3082 WWB employees released

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Labour Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli has said that Federal Workers Welfare Board has released fund to WWB and its educational institutions. She expressed these views in a cheque distribution ceremony at Working Folks Grammar School, Industrial Estate, Hayatabad on Friday. Senior Minister Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Anisa Zeb said her efforts have resolved the issue of former WWB employees’ salaries, adding that pending salaries of 3082 employees for the period March to June 2016 have also been issued through online system.

She said that steps would be taken for capacity building of teachers working in WWB run schools so that credibility of these educational institutions regarding provision of quality education to the children of labour workers could be restored.

Anisa Zeb said that performance of Working Folks Grammar Schools would be improved, while an appellate committee under the chairmanship of Secretary Labour has been constituted to hear appeals of those employees who were blacklisted.—APP