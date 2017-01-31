Pencil sketches exhibition of late Edhi by Jimmy Engineer inaugurated

City Reporter

Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Mr. Ashraf Mahmood Wathra accompanied by Mr. Faisal Edhi and Mr. Jimmy Engineer inaugurated exhibition of pencil sketches of Abdul Sattar Edhi by Jimmy Engineer at State Bank Museum & Art Gallery in Karachi Monday.

Jimmy Engineer through his pencil sketches of Abdul Sattar Edhi gifted to State Bank Museum & Art Gallery has portrayed the pain and sympathy Abdul Sattar Edhi felt for the needy people. These sketches also reflected love and dedication of Mr. Edhi to the downtrodden of the society.

The sketches portray the hardships Mr. Edhi faced to carry out his mission of humanitarianism. Speaking on the occasion, Governor State Bank acknowledged the services of great philanthropist, and human right activist Adbul Sattar Edhi. The Governor also lauded dedication of Mr. Jimmy Engineer for making sketches of the great philanthropist.

The Governor in his address announced that commemorative coin of Rs50 in memory of Abdul Sattar Edhi will be issued in March 2017 as a small token of appreciation for his selfless services for the country. It may be recalled here that the work on design of Rs. 50 commemorative coin in memory of late Abdul Sattar Edhi was already in progress after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had accorded its approval in the cabinet meeting held on July 15, 2016.Addressing the ceremony the Governor also requested CEOs of banks to dedicate some of their CSR activities to promote art and heritage in the country.

Mr. Jimmy Engineer speaking on the occasion said he received great inspiration from the services of Mr. Edhi rendered to the mankind. He said Edhi is a legend for the whole world.

He said he had been drawing sketches of late Mr. Edhi as no person in any other country could equal splendid services rendered by late Edhi. “Whenever I visited foreign countries people talked about Pakistan negatively but when I asked them do you have any person like Abdul Sattar Edhi they had no answer,” he claimed. Jimmy thanked Governor, State Bank for placing these sketches at SBP Museum & Art Gallery.

Mr. Faisal Edhi also spoke on the occasion and thanked on behalf of family of Edhi Sahab and Edhi Foundation for holding the ceremony in the memory of Abdul Sattar Edhi. He felt satisfaction that services of late Edhi will be remembered through art work of Jimmy Engineer.

After the inaugural ceremony, Governor, SBP performed ribbon cutting of the exhibition and visited the exhibition site in SBP’s Museum and Art Gallery with Mr. Faisal Edhi, Jimmy Engineer and other dignitaries and guests.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Mr. Faisal Edhi, son of late Abdul Sattar Edhi, high ranking officials from banking industry, art lovers of the city, diplomats, eminent educationists and other high profile dignitaries.