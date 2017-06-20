PEMRA’s list

Before the arrival of sacred month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, the PEMRA issued a long list of rules and regulations regarding Ramadan Transmission. It was surprising that PEMRA had taken good action against all such programs which are going contrary to the teachings of Islam and dignity of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. But unfortunately as usual rules have been formulated but their implementation is not observed. It seems like our media spend money to distract people from the path of Allah. Allah said: Verily, those who disbelieve spend their wealth to hinder (men) from the Path of Allah, and so will they continue to spend it; but in the end it will become an anguish for them. Then they will be defeated (Surah Anfaal, Ayah 36).

Most of the programs are on making money, directing people towards fun and entertainment. Isn’t it that month in which Allah has increased reward of any good deed to seventy times, then why our media motivates people towards materialistic life and hinder them from the zikar (worship) of Allah. In addition to it, how difficult it is for media to invite Islamic scholars for giving inspirational and motivational lectures on faith and Ramazan. I request PEMRA to take notice of all such devilish programs and implement rules and regulations which had been formulated related to Ramazan Transmission. I must quote here Allah saying and their prayer at the House was not except whistling and handclapping (Surah Anfaal Ayah 35).

SEEMAB RASHEED

Islamabad

