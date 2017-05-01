PEMRA warns TV news channel

Staff reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) warned a private news channel on Saturday night for one of its officials using ‘inappropriate and threatening language’ against the media watchdog, a few days after it was barred from airing an interview of former TTP spokesperson Ehsanullah. ‘In a letter addressed to Chairman Pemra, one Executive Director of M/s Independent Media Corporation, has used highly inappropriate language, with a threatening tone quoting unnamed lawyers and casting aspersions against a state institution,’ the media watchdog said in a statement.