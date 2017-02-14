PEMRA suspends Dr Shahid Masood for 30 days, fines BOL Rs1m

Islamabad

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has suspended Dr. Shahid Masood and his programme ‘Live with Dr. Shahid Masood’ for 30 days and imposed fine Rs 1 million on BOL news channel for making baseless allegations against Pakistan Army and federal ministers for finance and defence without any proof.

PEMRA took the action on the recommendation of Council of Complaints Sindh, a press release said. Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar lodged a complaint with PEMRA stating through his lawyer Munawar Iqbal Duggal that the anchor in the programme aired on January 24, made allegations of a defamatory nature about an alleged meeting in Rawalpindi, with the malafide and ulterior motives of attacking the integrity of the minister.

He further said in the said programme, defamatory contents were aired regarding an alleged meeting of Dar and Khawaja with senior military leadership in Rawalpindi. Whereas, no such meeting took place and the allegations were false and fabricated and presented a totally fictitious account.—APP