PEMRA seeks feedback on consultation paper on dubbing of foreign content

Staff Reporter

A consultation paper regarding “Dubbing of Foreign Content in Urdu or other Local or Regional Languages on Landing Rights and Satellite TV Channels” has been uploaded on PEMRA’s website (www.pemra.gov.pk). According to press release, the paper comprises six (6) sections. All stakeholders including Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), United Producers Association (UPA), Satellite TV, landing rights licensees and the general public are requested to give input and comments on the “Issues for Consultation” given in section 5 of the consultation paper which will help Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in formulation of policies and licensing regimes. Comments on the issues in consultation paper can also be given online. Deadline for comments is August 7, 2017 till 1600 hrs PST.