PEMRA recommends Rs50,000 fine on TV channel

Lahore

The Council of Complaints Lahore Sunday recommended imposition of fine of Rs.50, 000 on Channel 24 for non-appearance and non-serious attitude towards the Council. The CoC meeting took this decision in its 68th meeting held at Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Regional Office Lahore, with Dr Mehdi Hassan in chair.

The CoC disposed of the complaint of Qazi Muhammad Iqbal against Channel 24 and ARY News for fake and baseless news against the complainant. The complaint of cricketer Muhammad Hafeez against Geo TV and Jaag TV was disposed of due to non-appearance of the complainant.

The Council further directed channels to apologize for alleging allegations against players of Pakistan Cricket team. The matter of ARY News regarding airing comments about legacy of the Chief of Army Staff in the program “Power Play” dated 11-11-2016 was adjourned on request of ARY News till next meeting of Council of Complaints.

While hearing in the matter regarding victimizing the health condition, seniority and age of Governor of Sindh, late Justice (R) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddique during the program “Khabardar” dated 12-11-2016, the Council directed Express News to tender on-air apology in the same program and the matter was disposed of. The complaint of Ch. Arshad Ali against Dunya TV was adjourned till the final decision of Lahore High Court.

In the matter of M/s Mub Global (Pvt.) Ltd. the Council while granting a final opportunity to clear all outstanding dues within the period of 15 days, in case of non-compliance, the Council further recommended the cancellation of the license, the matter was disposed of. Other Council members including Dr. Sughara Sadaf, Dr. Mubashar Nadeem, Dr. Lubna Zaheer, Mr. Iftikhar Ahmad Tarar, Ms. Fuzia Viqar and Dr. M. Safdar Rehman (RGM- Lhr/ Secretary COC) were also present in the meeting.—NNI