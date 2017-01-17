PEMRA recommends Rs1m fine on TV channel

Islamabad

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Council of Complaint Sindh here on Monday, recommended a fine of Rs1 million on Metro-1 TV channel for leveling baseless allegations against Senator Saeed Ghani in its TV programme.

The channel should also be directed to air apology with the same manner and magnitude about the said content within a period of 15 days, it is further recommended.

The meeting of the council chaired by Prof Inam Bari made the recommendations after hearing complaints lodged by Siddiqui and Raza, Barristers and Legal Consultants on behalf of Senator Saeed Ghani against M/s Multi Plus Corporation (Pvt) Ltd (Metro-1) for airing defamatory report against his client multiple times on the channel.

Senator Saeed Ghani accompanied by Senator Rubina Khalid had come to attend the meeting, to present his case and to clear himself of the allegations that were leveled against him by the channel.

He requested the Bureau Head of Metro-1 Islamabad, Habib ur Rehman and Chief Reporter, Baber Shehzad Turk to present before the council any evidence that they might have against him under which the report was aired.

However, the representatives of Metro-1 were unable to do so. After listening to both sides, the council recommended a fine of Rs 1,000,000 to Metro-1 to be deposited within 15 days for airing defamatory and baseless allegations without any evidence.

The channel is also warned that in case of repeated violation of similar nature, and or non-compliance to the above decision, the Authority shall proceed against the channel for revocation of its license under Section 30 of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by the PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007.—APP