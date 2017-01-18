PEMRA raids cable operators’ office

Peshawar

Launching a crackdown against non-compliant cable operators, Pakistan Electronic Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has seized electronic equipment and gadgets from offices of Dear Cable Network and TZ Cable Network.

According to details a team of PEMRA led by Assistant General Manager conducted raid on Dear Cable Network and TZ Cable Network recovering communicating equipment being used for airing Indian channels, said a press release.

The recovered equipment included 65 receivers, 62 Modulators, three dish antennas, five LNBs, one transmitter and two boosters.—APP