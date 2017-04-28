PEMRA prohibits airing of terrorists’ interviews

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday prohibited the airing an interview of Former Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan, a statement said.

It came to PEMRA’s notice through monitoring that the private TV channel Geo News in its programme “Jirga” which is hosted by journalist Saleem Safi was going to broadcast the interview of Ehsan Ullah Ehsan on Thursday.

“This is a clear violation of PEMRA’s directives that it had issued under the National Action Plan and Section 3(3) of Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015,” the statement said.

TTP is a terrorist organization and Ehsan Ullah Ehsan has been a spokesperson of this terrorist outfit. During the last several years, he has taken responsibility of mass murder of Pakistani nationals through terrorist activities across the country.

Thousands of children, men, women civil and military officials lost their lives due to the heinous crimes of his terrorist organization. It is quite heart-wrenching and deeply disturbing for the loved ones of those martyred in terrorist acts to see the member of a terrorist outfit appearing on TV screens in any capacity/mode, a known militant who earlier would claim responsibility for acts of massacre.

Ever since promo of the interview of Ehsan Ullah Ehsan was aired on Geo News, PEMRA received a number of complaints through What’sApp, SMS, Facebook, Twitter and PEMRA’s call centre.

The complainants expressed their anger and anguish asking upon PEMRA to stop airing of the programme.