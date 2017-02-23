PEMRA issues show cause notice to 31 news channels

Islamabad

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Thursday issued show cause notices to 29 satellite television news channels for telecast of a news item about a bomb blast in Gulberg locality of Lahore without verification.

The PEMRA had given 7 days to the management of the said channels for reply to the notice. Following a deadly blast in a shopping centre in Defence area of Lahore, news report about second explosion in Lahore turned out to be a hoax.

The channels issued show cause notices include ARY News, Khyber News, 92 News, Dunya News, Samaa TV, Geo News, Metro One News, Awaz, Jaag, Abb Tak, Roze News, Dawn News, Mehran, Kohinoor, 7 News, Lahore News, Neo News, Capital TV, Bol News, Such News, Sindh TV News, Channel 5, Din News, Express News, Waqt News, KTN, News One, 24 News and K-21.—APP