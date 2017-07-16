PEMRA issues show cause notice to ARY Digital

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Saturday issued show cause notice to ARY Digital for airing “IGLOO” advertisement. PEMRA issued show cause notice to ARY Digital on defiance of PEMRA’s order dated July 7 where the regulatory authority had prohibited the broadcast or re-broadcast of “IGLOO” advertisement, said a press release issued here.

In the prohibition order of the authority which was conveyed to ARY Digital, the channel was warned that in case of non- compliance, the authority shall proceed against the violator(s) under Section 29 and 30 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002. In defiance to the prohibition order of the authority, ARY Digital aired the prohibited advertisement on July 13. Airing of IGLOO advertisement is in violation of several clauses PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, PEMRA Rules 2009 and Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.

PEMRA has directed ARY Digital management to immediately stop airing the prohibited advertisement and has also asked for a reply to the show cause notice within four days (on or before July 19) explaining their position.—APP

