PEMRA issued no instructions to TV channels on Parachinar attacks

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has drawn the attention of media to a fake news regarding some instructions to TV channels not to air news of Parachinar attacks. The regulator has made it clear that no such instructions were issied and the fake news is being aired by a few TV channels for their vested interests that PEMRA has issued any instructions. PEMRA strongly denies such rumour mongering. At a time when the country is going through tragic incidents, irresponsible handling of sensitive issues by certain TV channels is a blatant violation of National Action Plan and PEMRA Code of Conduct.

At a time when the country is going through tragic incidents, irresponsible handling of sensitive issues by certain TV channels is a blatant violation of National Action Plan and PEMRA Code of Conduct, says a press release issued here on Wednesday. It further says knowingly, or unknowingly, these TV channels are serving the nefarious interests of the terrorist and enemies of this country and its nation. This kind of irresponsible handling of news is condemnable and unacceptable as it tantamount to inflame sectarian misunderstanding in Pakistan.

These few TV channels are warned to refrain from airing fake news and irresponsible comments on such a sensitive issue. Any violation of National Action Plan or PEMRA Code of Conduct by any TV Channel would be dealt with strictly. PEMRA takes action in accordance with law and always makes its decision public.