PEMRA follows rules in issuing cable TV licences

Islamabad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday informed the senate that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issues licences to cable tv operators while following the set rules and procedures.

Replying to a question in the Upper House of the parliament, the minister said that there was a set procedure for issuance of licence to cable tv operators and Section 19 of PEMRA Ordinance empowers the authority to issue licences for the establishment and operation of all broadcast media and distribution services.

She said that during recent enforcement drive against Illegal Indian DTH started from October 16, 2016 around 112 illegal Cable TV Networks were found operational without licences. She added the authority has taken action against these 112 illegal Cable TV Networks and closed their operations on the basis of illegal contents. She added there was a monitoring mechanism which was being implemented by PEMRA.

The minister said that there was also mechanism to monitor the quality of cable operators. She added there was mention in the licence of cable operators for maintaining the quality of channels while any individual can also lodge complaint in case of low quality of channels and the authority may take action on any such complaint.

She said that the ministry has enhanced the activities of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and to successfully running these activities, contract jobs were given.

She said that the ministry has started working on restructuring of its five departments included Information Service Academy (ISA), Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC), Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Cyber Wing and Press Information Department (PID).—APP