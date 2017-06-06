PEMRA directed to ensure TV channels implement code

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to ensure TV channels to implement code of ethics regarding Ramazan. Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of IHC heard the case filed by the Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA).

During the proceeding, the bench also directed PEMRA to fulfill its responsibility regarding monitoring of TV channels’ transmission during Ramazan. The court also directed the authority to take appropriate steps to ensure implementation on decision of allocation of ten percent of the TV transmissions for public welfare messages.—APP

Related