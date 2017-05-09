PEMRA Chief fears for his, staff’s lives, seeks security

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Absar Alam on Monday revealed that the authority’s employees have been threatened by unidentified people for taking action against different media outlets.

“It’s becoming increasingly difficult for Pemra to continue performing its duties in these conditions,” he said at a press conference in Islamabad.

“I request the prime minister, the chief justice of Pakistan and the army chief to take notice of this situation and ensure that my team members and I are provided with adequate security,” he said adding he has also written letters to the three on the matter.

On the occasion, Absar Alam played a recording of a threatening phone call, appealing to law enforcement authorities to investigate the threats and hold to account those responsible for threatening Pemra employees.

“I have a family; Pemra employees have a family. While I can tolerate personal attacks, I cannot permit threats directed towards my institution or its workforce,” he said.

“It is getting more and more difficult for us to operate. The situation is dire,” he said, referring to the repeated threats Pemra employees allegedly face in the course of their duty.

Absar Alam also took the opportunity to appeal to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to expedite legal proceedings that have seen 333 out of 357 notices issued by Pemra challenged and stayed by different courts.

Absar Alam stressed that the government’s National Action Plan to eradicate terrorism involves the role of Pemra as an important bulwark in curbing hate speech that at times makes its way to mainstream media outlets operating under Pemra regulations.

“As we have taken action against vulgarity, it is also our responsibility to monitor and curb problematic hate speech on television,” Alam stressed. “We cannot even enforce the code of conduct that we have in place,” Alam said, referring to the difficulties he claimed Pemra faced in taking administrative action to its logical end.

Answering a question, he said “I will not resign. I will struggle until our concerns are addressed.”