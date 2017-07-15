PEMRA to challenge SHC order allowing Indian dramas telecast

Islamabad

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has decided to approach Supreme against interim order of the Sindh High Court to allow Urdu- 1 TV channel to air Indian teleplays.

The SHC Friday once again granted stay to the private TV channel ‘Urdu-1’ against the show cause notices issued by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for airing Indian dramas. In the interim order, the court directed that the operation of the show causes notices dated July 10, 11 and 12 were suspended and PEMRA is restrained from issuing any further show cause notices on the same facts and grounds as that of earlier show cause notices.

Airing of Indian content on electronic media channels was banned by the Authority on October 19, 2016 following the brutal killings of the innocent Kashmiris, the use of Pellet guns in the Indian Held Kashmir including the Martyrdom of Burhan Muzaffar Wani. However, ‘Urdu-1’ started defying that ban from June 28, 2017 and kept violating the directives of the Authority by airing Indian dramas and soaps continuously.

On these violations, PEMRA has been issuing show cause notices to ‘Urdu-1’ each time on New Cause of Action and has sent 7 such notices to the management of the channel on July 3, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12 and 13 respectively.

The court’s July 14, 2017 order stopping PEMRA from issuing notices each time on New Cause of Action to the TV channel has tied the regulator’s hands to take any action against ‘Urdu-1’ which is showing the Indian dramas.

It is worth a mention that former president Pervez Musharraf had allowed the Indian dramas to be broadcast in Pakistan in 2006.

However, no other government took any action against the decision taken during the Musharraf regime, than the present government. Before banning the Indian content on TV channels.—APP