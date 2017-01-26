Pemra bans Aamir Liaquat programme over hate speech

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has banned anchorperson Aamir Liaquat and his programme “Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga” on BOL News with immediate effect. According to a directive issued here Thursday the Pemra banned Mr Aamir and his show under Section 27 of Pemra (Amendment) ACT, 2007.

The statement goes on to say that “Pemra took the decision after monitoring for several weeks that Mr Aamir Liaquat was repeatedly violating various clauses and sections of the Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015 of the Pemra.” According to the order conveyed to the channel management, Aamir Liaquat shall not host any programme, nor appear on TV in any manner (fresh, old or repeat) including (but not limited to) as a guest, analyst, reporter, actor, in audio, video beeper, promo/advertisement of his programme or in person, in any manner whatsoever, on BOL News screen with immediate effect.

If the management of BOL News fails to comply with the above mentioned order of Pemra, about the host Aamir Liaquat and the programme named “Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga” in letter and spirit, the Authority shall suspend the license of BOL News channel as well, says the statement. Aamir Liaquat is prohibited to deliver, on all other channels, any hate speech, declaring anyone as kaafiror ghaddar, as under the Constitution of Pakistan, it is the exclusive jurisdiction of the Parliament or the Honorable Superior Judiciary, it further says.

If Mr. Aamir Liaquat continues to abuse freedom of speech and violates Pemra Code of Conduct 2015, Pema Ordinance 2002, Rules and Regulations on any other TV channel(s), the Authority shall invoke Section 27of Pemra Ordinance 2002 against that TV channel, Pemra press statement says.

The statement further said that instructions have been issued to PakSat to ensure that the orders of Pemra, which is exclusively mandated by law to regulate Pakistan’s private electronic media, are complied with in letter and spirit.

Pemra has received hundreds of complaints with regard to the above-mentioned hate speech. These complaints are being forwarded to the Councils of Complaints in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad respectively for further action.

Copies of Pemra’s decision have been sent toPakSat and PTA so that Pemra’s decision be implemented completely. Instructions have also been given to all the distribution networks and cable operators of the country in this regard.