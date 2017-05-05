PEMRA asks channels not to cross decency

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has directed electronic media channels to refrain from broadcasting any material which may be insulting to any specific religion, community or sect and may give rise to sectarianism.

“The channels should take into account all segments of the society while creating content for the shows,” the media watchdog said in new directives on Thursday.

“Television channels should implement the Supreme Court’s Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015 and observe caution while selecting material for broadcasting.”

According to the directives, channel operators should be cautious in selecting content for soap operas relating to religion, sects, nationalist views and other sensitive issues.”

Content inciting violence and negativity should also be avoided, and if necessary, should be broadcast for the minimum amount of time. Television channels, the directives added,

The authority observed that the soap operas are not only negating social and ethical norms, but sometimes also resulting in giving rise to social unrest and chaos. “Complaints and feedback of the viewers suggest that the content in the soap operas do not reflect the Pakistani society and are becoming vulgar and inappropriate with every passing day,” the statement said.

Regarding morning shows, Pemra said these, in addition to the above instructions, should only invite experts on matters relating to religion, education, health and financial issues.