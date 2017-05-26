Views from Srinagar

Mani Shankar Aiyar

LOSING our image in the eyes of common Kashmiri troubles me’ ‘Pellet victims are our children’: A former diplomat, a seasoned politician whose views are critically observed across political spectrum, statesman and an orator of highest order, in times of rapid religious radicalization, he is radical too – in holding aloft the flag of secularism as convincingly as ever before. His platform for propagating his views hasn’t changed over the years -the Congress party, with which he continues to have a lasting bond. Considered very close to Gandhis, he is Mani Shankar Aiyar who is on a short trip to Kashmir these days. Amidst hectic schedule, he had a candid chat with Rising Kashmir’s op-ed editor Daanish Bin Nabi while on way to State Guest House from Airport. He talked about Srinagar-New Delhi relation, and the current political dispensation. Excerpts:

It was Sheikh Abdullah and people of Kashmir who in 1947 insisted to be part of India

Pakistan put the last nail in the coffin of Kashmir’s accession to India. After Delhi Agreement, there was no doubt about the accession of Maharaja’s accession being ratified by the people of Kashmir. Many laws are passed by Delhi and applied in Riyasat only because people wanted them Sad thing about Sheikh-Indira Accord is that Abdullah did not live long enough Jagmohan conceded that MUF could have won 16 seats. MUF was stronger at myth making than Congress-NC.

We should talk to elements who have lost faith in Indian democratic process Root cause of current alienation is dominance of BJP’s philosophy which is at variance with the secular idea of Riyasat. BJP’s entry in Kashmir is an absolute disaster.

Image of protesting girl students had a profound effect on the minds of non-Kashmiri Indians The happiness for Kashmir will start resurfacing only when the present government’s term ends.

Do you think it was wise on part of Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel to keep Kashmir with India?

Yes, absolutely. I don’t think they kept Kashmir with India, but it was actually Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and Kashmiri people and most particularly the Muslims of Kashmir who in 1947 insisted to be part of India and not of Pakistan. Because, after all Kashmir’s integration with India started even before the idea of Pakistan came into existence; when the Muslim Conference was converted into National Conference by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. We could have succeeded in getting Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir to force the Maharaja of Kashmir in August 1947 to accede to India. However, Jawaharlal Nehru said, I will not accept a Hindu Maharaja’s accession to India in a Muslim majority state unless and until Sheikh Abdullah is released from jail. Afterwards, Sheikh Abdullah was released from jail on September 24, 1947. After it became visibly clear that Sheikh Abdullah did not want to through his destiny with Mohammad Ali Jinnah that accession of Kashmir with India came forth. As Jinnah said it is either now I conquer Kashmir or I lose it forever and sent in the raiders. That was the beginning of the end. It was Pakistan that really put the last nail in the coffin of Kashmir’s accession to India.

Why Nehru arrested Sheikh Abdullah in 1953? : I also put this same question to one of my close friends. How this episode unfolded, I really don’t know? However, what is clear is that Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah was member of the Indian delegation of United Nation which in January 1948 insisted that the act of accession had been completed. Then in 1952 Sheikh Abdullah came to Delhi and signed the Delhi Agreement and under that Delhi Agreement there was no doubt about the accession of Maharaja’s accession being ratified by the people of Kashmir. Finally, Article 1 of Jammu and Kashmir Constitution says that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. So, if anyone wants to re-open these issues today; the one thing that is not re-openable is the accession of Jammu and Kashmir including the parts held by Pakistan. What is in my view totally open to negotiations is the events that took place after 1947.

How Sheikh’s imprisonment impacted the relation between Srinagar and New Delhi? : At one level you may say that is where the pelting of stone on streets in 2017 began. At another level, Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad was Sheikh Abdullah’s right hand man and it was not somebody from Tamil Nadu who came to rule Jammu and Kashmir, but its own people did. It was Bakshi, D P Dhar and other Kashmiris, much more even than from Jammu and Ladakh, who ran the affairs of the Riyasat all the time when Sheikh Abdullah was under detention. And after Sheikh Abdullah took over in 1975, we have had elections run by Kashmiris.

How do you see Delhi imposing laws in Jammu and Kashmir?: We have so many laws passed by Delhi which are applied in Riyasat because people wanted them. The constituent amendment which I was responsible for the 73 and 74 amendments, the Jammu and Kashmir state assembly has not accepted them while the rest of the country did. So you can’t say Delhi is imposing everything in Kashmir. Nevertheless, if there is a re-think, then I would say what are the laws you want and what are the laws you don’t want.

For example, do you or do you not want Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act (NREGA)? If your answer is yes, I am afraid “A” in NREGA stands for “Act”. So unless you won’t accept the act you can’t get the money. Similarly, Serva Shikasha Abiyaan (SSA), it comes under the right to education act. So you can’t have SSA, which is producing boys who are standing first in the IAS exams, if you don’t accept the act.

There may be a number of pieces of legislation which for whatever reasons you believe in 2017 should not apply to the State of Jammu and Kashmir we can consider those. We can also consider what other changes Kashmiris want. I am sure the dissident voices don’t like the jurisdiction of Supreme Court; but I am also sure there are many Kashmiris who have faith in Supreme Court.

What are your views on Sheikh-Indira Accord?: The only sad thing about the Accord is that Sheikh Abdullah did not live long enough to make the Accord as firm inside the governing structures of the Riyasat. And because there was mischief played by New Delhi after Shiekh Abdullah’s death, with regard to his succession, New Delhi created an instability which resulted in the kind of upheaval which we are witnessing now. Was dislodging of Farooq Abdulla by Indira Gandhi a watershed moment in Srinagar-Delhi relations?

Although, Indira Gandhi did dislodged Farooq; but she herself died only after few months after this incident. However, Rajiv immediately after coming to power reach out to Farooq that extinguished whatever anger there was between National Conference and Congress vis-à-vis the action taken by her mother.

The coming of Rajiv and Farooq together did two things. First, there was an alliance between Congress and National Conference. Second, at the same time it led to uniting of anti-Congress and anti-Abdullah forces in the form of Muslim United Front (MUF). Why Congress government in New Delhi rigged the 1987 elections? : I don’t agree that New Delhi rigged the 1987 elections and even if it did, it did it very inefficiently.

