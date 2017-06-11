Pellet injuries snatch Faizan’s dream

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Faizan Parvez, 17, who lost vision in his left eye due to pellets fired by Indian forces last year, has said that he fears the loss of vision in his left eye will blow his dream of pursuing higher education.

Faizan Parvez in a media interview in Srinagar said that he passed his class 10 exams last winter after the pellet injury but could have performed much better had his eyes not pained so much.

He said doctors have advised him against running or playing. “What am I supposed to do, if I don’t play?” he asked.

He said that he would play every game and lead his school team in cricket and football but now he barely moves out of his home and hasn’t picked up his cricket bat and football for months.

Shaheena Akhtar, his mother, devastated by her son’s disability, is also worried about the teenager’s bouts of anger. “He looks at his bat and football every day. Then he kicks around in anger and returns to the room,” she said with moist eyes.

Faizan’s father Parvez Ahmed Dar was a mason till a few years ago but his deteriorating health forced him to give up the profession. He now sells tuji (barbecue kabobs) on a cart. “It is difficult to manage a family with this income. I am trying hard so that Faizan’s treatment doesn’t suffer,” he said.—KMS