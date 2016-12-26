Pellet-hit youths in the eye of storm

Srinagar

Multiple surgeries are failing to restore the vision of many pellet-hit youth yet the ophthalmological ward at SMHS hospital is again witnessing patient rush.

The ward which remained packed with patients during the past five months of uprising was now witnessing limited rush of patients now.

However, the ward is again getting stuffed due to the visit of noted vitreo retinal surgeon, Dr. Natrajan.

A hope to see again is what makes patients come from far off villages and get their eyes operated upon but if darkness remains even after the operation, hopes shatter.

In ward 8, patients who have been injured on Thursday pack their bags to return home disappointed.

(1) Aarif Javaid, 18, who runs a provisional store, was injured in the right eye by a pellet fired by government forces on October 7 while he was protesting peacefully.

“Doctors told me the pellet had damaged my eye grievously yet I hoped my wound would heal,” Aarif, a resident of Beerwah area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district says. “Unfortunately, I am not able to see anything since morning.”

Aarif was on Thursday operated upon by Dr. Natrajan, who is on his fourth visit to Kashmir.

However, Aarif feels the surgeries have taken away the little vision he had.

“When I was first operated upon, I could see blurry images and recognise objects but now my eye is dead as I can’t see anything,” he says.

Hopeful of regaining his vision, Aarif, went for treatment to Amritsar but returned disappointed. “The doctors there told me that if they operate upon my eye I would completely lose vision,” he says. “And today, I am convinced that I have become blind by one eye.”

(2) Saqib Tenzu, a 9th standard student, also could not regain vision with the surgeries he underwent but the hope of a miracle keeps him alive.

“When I was operated for the second time, I did regain some vision for a few days but darkness enveloped again,” he says. Saqib, who hails from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, was injured on the very second day of the uprising triggered by the killing of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander, Burhan Muzzafar Wani.

“Since then I am bed-ridden and caged, living a disabled life and my parents don’t allow me to go out and play,” he says. Experiencing no improvement in eyesight despite multiple operations, Saqib in the heart of his hearts, believes he might regain his vision.

“When I heard about Dr. Natrajan’s Kashmir visit, I thought may be Allah had sent him to help us,” he says. While Dr. Natrajan was operating him, Saqib was reciting verses from the holy Quran praying to regain his complete vision.

However, when he reopened his eyes he was heartbroken to know he had been left blind with his right eye. The pellet-hit youth have been visiting SMHS hospital for follow-up treatment every week.—RK