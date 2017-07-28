PEIRA issues notices to private schools for registration

City Reporter

The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has issued notices to unregistered schools of the federal capital for ensuring urgent registration, Chairman, PEIRA Hasnaat Ahmad Qureshi said Thursday.

Talking to media, he said as many as 1200 schools of the federal capital are registered in PEIRA, while a general notice has been issued to unregistered school to get registered.

He said that after general notice, individual notices would be sent to those schools who do not get themselves registered in PEIRA.

The private schools, tuition centers and day care centers, working in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would have to register themselves in PEIRA as they are in the jurisdiction of the authority, he added.

A legal action, he said would be taken through district management against the owners who do not register their schools after receiving notices.

“We do not know the actual number of private schools, colleges and day care centers existing in the federal capital, Chairman PEIRA said, adding that a survey was being conducted in this regard to check the actual number of such institutions.