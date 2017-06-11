Pehur canal project to create 75,000 job opportunities

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irrigation Minister calls on Ishaq Dar

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Senior Minister for Irrigation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, Saturday, discussed matters relating to the financing of different projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, including the Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a loan agreement of $ 86.405 for financing including the Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project on Friday. The total project cost is US$ 96.6 million and is expected to be completed by June 2023.

The project will create job opportunities for about 75,000 people in the new irrigated area of 8,727 hectares in the districts of Swabi and Nowshera. The project envisages construction of Irrigation System in Janda Boka-Malikabad area and Indus Ambar area, along with construction of on-farm level irrigation canals in both areas.

The project will build on the earlier phase of the Pehur High Level Canal, developed with ADB’s assistance, by further increasing availability of water to farmers through new irrigation canals and pipeline over 65 km, and improving water-use efficiency and farm management capacity to secure the province’s food security targets.

Interventions through this project will involve construction of the irrigation system in Janda Boka-Malikabad area and Indus Amber area, along with construction of on-farm level irrigation canals in both areas (20 water courses in JandaBoka-Malikabad and 86 water courses in Indus Amber area).

Approximately 100 demonstration plots will be developed for high irrigation efficiency, profitable farming and training on farmer practices to approximately 106 water user associations and farmers.

The Federal Government is also making a financial contribution for the project which will have positive impact on the development of the agriculture sector and the welfare of the farming community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Minister Dar said that the Federal Government encourages and welcomes initiatives from the provinces for economic development. He said that the present federal government has always been keen to work together with all provincial governments to develop and support initiatives which enhance the welfare of the general public.

He said that the federal government is currently in the process of finalizing the budget for FY 2017-18, which would extend all possible facilitation to people throughout the country including the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Finance Minister assured Sikandar Sherpao of his full support for economic uplift schemes in the KP province.