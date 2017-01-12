PEF-Edhi scholarship launched

Staff Reporter

TO support deserving and bright students who are unable to pursue further professional education due to financial constraints, Professional Education Foundation (PEF), launched ‘PEF-Edhi Scholarship’ at a joint press conference, today. The scholarship, named after Abdul Sattar Edhi, honours his outstanding humanitarian services towards people in need.

The Scholarship will be initiated all over Pakistan in 32 Universities and the program will be announced in all associated universities by advertising on admission boards, social media pages and the university websites. The Foundation aims to provide scholarships to the maximum number of needy and brilliant students based on the funding that it would receive from donors.

Addressing the joint press conference, Faisal Edhi, son of Abdul Sattar Edhi, thanked PEF for coming up with such a noble scheme. He hoped that the scholarship, launched by PEF, would further enhance the mission of his father who did his utmost to help the needy and the poor in order to build a stronger nation through educating children. While responding to a question, Faisal Edhi said, “We can take our country to greater heights if we harness the potential of our youth. A simple way to achieve that target is to invest in education at all levels and let the future generation achieve its dreams.”

Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz, Member, Board of Directors, PEF, while introducing the scholarships, said that the Foundation has launched the scholarship program to honour the services of Abdul Sattar Edhi and recognize his outstanding humanitarian work. “We are proud to launch the PEF-Edhi Scholarship to Honour the greatest humanitarian of our times – Mr. Abdul Sattar Edhi,” he added.

While answering a question, Dr. Niaz said that the Foundation, at the moment, is funding more than 1200 students in the fields of Medicine, Engineering, Agriculture, IT and Management. He added, “These students are not only helping their families but are contributing to the society as well. As of last month, 282 students have graduated and are holding decent positions in their respective fields.