Peek Freans Sooper becomes Pakistan’s first national brand to break Guinness World Records title

Peek Freans Sooper has officially broken the GuinnessWorld Records title for the Largest Cookie Mosaic in the shape of Pakistan’s flag made with 150,000+ cookies measuring 226.51 m2 (2,438.15 ft2).

Peek Freans Sooper perfectly embodies the spirit of the nation. As the highest selling biscuit of Pakistan, the brand has grown into a household name for its quality and wholesome goodness, as well as for its positive and memorable campaigns over the past two decades. Pakistan itself bears the same positive spirit that is often kept out of the mainstream conversation – the fact that it is a land of immense opportunity, and brimming with talent that has continually defied odds to surpass barriers.

Peek Freans Sooper, Pakistan’s favorite biscuit, wanted to unite the country under one umbrella with the inspiring and positive message of “Sooper Hai Pakistan”. On the 70th Independence Day, the EBM family came together to do the impossible… to set a new Guinness World Records title!

The plan? Build the world’s largest cookie mosaic … in the shape of Pakistan Flag with a solid resounding message of how Sooper a nation it is! The team worked with great fervor and passion as they slowly pieced together the mosaic, block by block, biscuit by biscuit with none other than, Peek Freans Sooper cookies themselves.With hard work, dedication and a Sooper attitude, the flag mosaic was finally completed in 6.5hours.—PR