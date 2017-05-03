PEEF is a symbol of national unity: Raza Gillani

Staff Reporter

The educational policies of the Punjab government are aimed at providing equal opportunities to students of different federating units so that they could excel in life through the educational ladder. This has also helped in equitable educational growth in different federating units of Pakistan.

Provincial higher education minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani said this while presiding over a meeting of students from Chitral at Forman Christian College, Lahore on Tuesday. Rector FCC Dr. James A. Tebbe and registrar Hamid Saeed were also present on the occasion.

While talking to the students, the minister observed that Punjab government’s steps of providing free educational facilities to the students of other federating units have been very useful in strengthening the national unity as well as enhancing greater socialization among the student of different provinces.

He told the total number of beneficiaries of Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) has risen to two lakh; while an amount of Rs. 11.5billion has been distributed as stipend among them.

In fact, the endowment fund has emerged as a strong symbol of hope for intelligent but deserving students of low income families of different provinces. This fund is the best gift to them from the Punjab, he added.

As a result of Punjab government’s best efforts, the Punjab would emerge as a center of educational excellence in the south asia, where education is the top priority of the government, he added.