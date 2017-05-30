PEC gives exemption to CAP from hiring apprentice engineers

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) realizing the issues being faced by construction companies because of the condition of employing apprentice engineers has exempted the construction companies in categories from C-2 to C-6 from hiring the services of apprentice engineers.

Exemption was given in the Governing Body meeting of the Pakistan Engineering Council, after a long struggle by the Construction Association of Pakistan (CAP), held recently which reviewed the issue being faced by the construction industry due to the condition and its financial impact on companies. The governing body meeting approved to give exemption to C-2 to C-6 categories construction companies.

The Chairman Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) Engr. Sikandar Hayat Khattak congratulated the Association members in a statement issued here on Monday. He said that the PEC Governing Body has also approved that the companies in C-A category would hire 3 engineers, C-B will hire 2 engineers and C-1 Category Company will acquire services of only one engineer.

On the issue of demand of higher salaries, CAP chairman said that the Apprentice Engineers will be Rs.20, 000/- per Month. If any engineer demand higher, that may be reported to Chairman PEC with the name and PEC number for taking necessary action, he added.

“If any constructor doesn’t fined apprentice engineers in the market, he may write to the PEC about their projects and demand the Apprentice Engineers for appointment and inform CAP office for facilitation,” he added.