PEC should enforce rules

PEDO (Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization), an Engineering works department, is not registered with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and neither does the organization have an engineer CEO, as required by PEC. It was reported in the media that the KP provincial government is considering changing the rules of PEDO to accommodate their blue eyed candidate. Enforcement of these rules is the responsibility of PEC, whose mandate is to regulate the engineering profession in Pakistan. But unfortunately like PEDO there are many other government engineering entities that are not registered with PEC or even have a CEO that is according to the PEC requirement.

If the KP Provincial Government changes the rules of PEDO to remove engineering degree holder as CEO requirement, then it is a failure of PEC, which has failed to enforce its rules on Government companies. I therefore request PEC to change their attitude and ensure that all PEC rules for company registrations are applied on private and government owned companies equally. This will also help improve the working of the Government owned companies, unlike the current situation where PEDO is highlighted in the media for unprofessional work.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

Peshawar

