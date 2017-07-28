Peaty seals breaststroke double with 50m gold

Budapest

Britain’s Adam Peaty narrowly missed breaking his own world record again as he won the men’s 50m breaststroke gold at the world championships on Thursday to complete another sprint double.

Peaty, already a winner over 100m in Budapest, clocked 25.99 seconds over 50m, just 0.04sec short of his record time in Tuesday’s semi-finals, with Brazil’s Joao Gomes Junior taking silver, 0.53sec behind.

“I know I can do faster than that, maybe in a few years I can come back and actually do it, but for now I’m more than over the moon,” said Peaty.

Britain increased their swimming gold medal tally in Budapest to three with Peaty retaining the two titles he won in Kazan in 2015 to add to Ben Proud’s victory in the men’s 50m butterfly on Monday. The 22-year-old Peaty has been in stunning form this week.

He narrowly failed to beat his own 100m world record of 57.13sec from last year’s Olympic final in Rio, but still won gold on Monday with a championship record of 57.47sec. Over the shorter distance, Peaty roared out of the blocks in Tuesday morning’s heats to clock 26.10sec and smash his own world record.—AFP