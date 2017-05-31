Peanut increase in pension

The federal government has struck to its old position and announced only 10 per cent increase in the pension of the retired government employees in the new federal budget for financial year 2017-18 whereas the pensioners have been demanding minimum of 20 to 25 per cent increase. Raise in the pension is nothing more than peanuts, a cruel joke with the pensioners and not compatible with the rapid increase in the cost of living and price hike of essential articles of daily use.

Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is requested to be considerate enough to ensure pension of the retired government servants is increased at least by 20 to 25 per cent taking humanitarian view of their plight. The proposed increase of just 10 per cent is quite disgusting, disappointing and not acceptable at all in the prevailing circumstances, please.

Poor retired government servants are dependent on their pension only whereas the serving government employees get many allowances like conveyance allowance, house rent allowance and other facilities with their salaries as well as annual increments. As of now, the pensioners should at least get 20 per cent increase in their pension if not more.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

