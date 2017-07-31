Peacekeeping; earning laurels for nation by serving humanity

Islamabad

Even thousands miles away from home, Pakistanis serving under United Nations Peacekeeping Missions always won accolades for the nation by providing best services to humanity in various trouble strife regions of the world. No matter it is Darfur, Heiti, East Timor or any other troubled region, they always manifested commitment and dedication winning laurels for the nation by upholding the esteemed norms of sharing the pangs of aggrieved and serving them to comfort.

Their services are most often acknowledged by the United Nation in its reviews and monthly publications with the recent one acknowledging Pakistan peacekeepers services in Darfur. The United Nations saw with appreciation Pakistani peacekeepers reaching out to internally displaced persons and refugees of the African Union/UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) who had come from South Sudan and prison inmates through free medical camps in El Daein, East Darfur. “More than 1,255 cases were treated at both the Khor Omer camp and the El Daein Central Prison, where access to health services was very limited,” said Captain Ameer Aslam of the Mission’s Clinic at the Khor Omer camp. “Hundreds of IDPs and refugees were treated for different ailments including skin diseases, body aches, diarrhoea, coughs, chest pains and malaria.

Abdalla Hamad, representative, Popular committee, Khor Omer camp, who complained of severe chest pain, thanked African Union/UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur for organizing the free medical camp and urged the Mission to continue with this kind of service. He said he was already relieved after the first dose of the medicine given to him by the African Union/UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur doctors. Amna Hamoda, 34, claimed she had been suffering from an eye condition for the past few years, and despite seeing various doctors did not receive relief.

She saw the arrival of the African Union/UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur doctors as a move in the right direction, and was positive her eye condition would improve rapidly. A similar free medical camp was also held at the El Daein Central Prison by doctors from the Mission’s hospital in Nyala, South Dar focus on united nations peacekeeping Darfur, and El Daein. Captain Aslam noted that the Mission’s clinic in El Daein is open to the community and receives between 5 – 10 patients every day. Abda Musa, women’s representative, Khor Omer camp stated her belief that such medical initiative, if repeated in other locations, will assist the displaced in the future. She was particularly happy with the result in the Khor Omer Camp, where most could not afford to purchase medicines previous to the arrival of the mission. The Mission’s peacekeepers plan to host more such medical camps benefiting the local communities across Darfur.

Pakistani contingent also focused on water supply and as part of Engineering Section of the African Union/UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), the Pakistani contingent inaugurated a water station at Ardamata area, West Darfur. The project which consisted of three boreholes and six water storage facilities will provide potable water to the Mission, local community and internally displaced persons in the area. In addition, the Pakistani Peacekeepers constructed a fence for the boreholes and the water storage facilities as well as paved the road to the water station.—APP