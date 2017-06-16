Peaceful Afghanistan in vital interest of Pakistan: Ayaz

Staff Reporter

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the vital interest of Pakistan and the region. He was speaking to Dr. Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to Pakistan, who called on him at Parliament House, Islamabad on Thursday, said a press release. He further said that Pakistan believes in mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbors. The Speaker expressed his desire for enhancing the existing bilateral and parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He added that by active engagement of parliamentarians of the two countries, bilateral relations would further improve and strengthened. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the victims of terrorism and extremism; therefore, both the nations should devise a joint strategy and closer cooperation to eliminate terrorism, he said. Dr. Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, Ambassador of Afghanistan said that Pakistan and Afghanistan underlined the need to enhance cooperation to strengthen their relations. He said that both the nations are confronting common threats which need to be addressed jointly. He highlighted the need for comprehensive engagement and collective dialogue as highly imperative for harmonious relations. He said that Pak-Afghan relations are deep rooted in stronger people-to-people contact, cultural affinities and shared interests.